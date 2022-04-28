CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 588,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

