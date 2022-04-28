Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 915.6% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CABGY opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.86.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

