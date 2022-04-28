Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.
Shares of CARR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 15,034,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.