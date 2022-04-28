Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 15,034,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.