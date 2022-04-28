Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.49

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 15720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $786.46 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cars.com by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

