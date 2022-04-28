carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.47

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and traded as low as $28.56. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 939 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

