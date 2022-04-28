Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Cartesi has a market cap of $171.21 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.70 or 0.07326093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053061 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,471,071 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

