Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

