Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $202.29 and last traded at $203.68. 37,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,854,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

