CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC lowered shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CD Projekt from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $7.14 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

