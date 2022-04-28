Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Celanese worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 31.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

