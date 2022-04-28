Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Celestica also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities set a $12.50 price objective on Celestica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

