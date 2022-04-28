Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$23.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.73.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.