Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

TSE:CVE traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$24.61. The firm has a market cap of C$49.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.89.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

