Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 13,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,091. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Century Communities by 856.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 60,104 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

