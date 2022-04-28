Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $28.07. 819,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 978% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.