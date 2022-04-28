Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,891 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.