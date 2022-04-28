CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €85.20 ($91.61) and last traded at €86.80 ($93.33), with a volume of 7210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €86.00 ($92.47).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.54.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.