CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,540.00

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 7% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,540.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00100670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,332,515 coins and its circulating supply is 46,078,371 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

