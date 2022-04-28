Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.23

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 33512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33.
Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)
See Also
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.