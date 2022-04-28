Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.23

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 33512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a P/E ratio of -73.33.

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

