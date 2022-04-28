ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 50,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChampionX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

