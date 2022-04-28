CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 17318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 target price on shares of CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$34.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

