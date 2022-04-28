Charles Francis Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRGS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 285,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,418. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

