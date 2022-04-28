Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

