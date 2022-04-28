ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $730,130.52 and $6,054.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.98 or 0.99822745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

