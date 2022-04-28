Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 51,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,287. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

