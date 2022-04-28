Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.44. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,249. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Chemed alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.