Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to report $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $13.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $16.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CQP stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. 212,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,328. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

