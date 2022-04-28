Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share.

CMG traded up $61.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,500.11. 14,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,525.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.