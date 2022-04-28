Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,356.46

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11,356.46 and traded as low as $11,200.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,340.46, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

LDSVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11,368.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11,893.10.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

