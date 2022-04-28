Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

NYSE CB opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.43. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

