Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$3.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 2,406,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Barclays PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,292,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,430,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.