CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $482.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.