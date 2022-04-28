CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.25 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

