CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,057 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in 3M by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,521,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.21 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

