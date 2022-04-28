CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $18.34 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

