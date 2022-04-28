CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.28 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,631,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $456.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

