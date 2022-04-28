CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $44.20 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.70% of Colliers International Group worth $44,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.59 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

