CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

