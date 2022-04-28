CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.71 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

