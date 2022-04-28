CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after buying an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

