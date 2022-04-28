CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.93% of Crescent Point Energy worth $28,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

