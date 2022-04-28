CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $717.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $726.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $853.47.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

