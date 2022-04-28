CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $443.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.69.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.41.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.