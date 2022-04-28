CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,282 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,412,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 147,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CNYA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82.

