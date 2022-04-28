CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 21,524 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of CAE worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in CAE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 217,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CAE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.