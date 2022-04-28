CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,004 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.23.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $466.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.66 and its 200 day moving average is $594.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

