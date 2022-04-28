CIBC Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$46.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.25.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$30.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$804.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.76.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

