CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$175.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

