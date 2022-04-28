Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $296,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cigna by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,044,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock opened at $250.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.45. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

