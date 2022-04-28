Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of CNNB opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile
